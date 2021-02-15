Wings sweep weekend series from Bruins
The Austin Bruins lost to the Aberdeen Wings 3-1 for the second straight night in Riverside Arena Saturday.
Tyler Shea stopped 32 of the 34 shots he saw in net.
SCORING SUMMARY
Aberdeen 1 0 2 – 3
Austin 0 0 1 – 1
First period
(AB) Thomas Manty (Payton Matsui, Natan) 2:16
Second period
No scoring
Third period
(A) Travis Shoudy (Peter Jacobs, Jens Richards) (power play) 9:08
(AB) Spencer Schneider (Cullen Ferguson, Jordan Randal) (power play) 15:44
(AB) Liam Fraser (Nico DeVita) (empty net) 18:00\
Shots: Austin – 22; Aberdeen – 35
Power plays: Austin – 1-for-5; Aberdeen – 1-for-4
