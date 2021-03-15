15 score for Blue Devil men in 13th straight win
The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team beat Gogebic 98-75 on the road Saturday.
Fifteen players scored in the win for the Blue Devils (13-1 overall).
RCC scoring: Jamari Magee, 11; Ethan Clavero, 11; Jaiden Lee, 10; Joe Burgos, 9; Dominik Bangu, 8; Cleveland Bedgood, 8; Deng Jal, 8; Lajarrion Spinks, 7; Trayvon Smith, 6; Donavan Morris, 5; Keyshawn Payne, 4; Derrick Ousley, 4; Ryan Burgess, 4; Bert Dorcley, 2; Hallen Saint Louis, 1
You Might Like
Hinchcliffe is running strong at Gustavus
Austin grad Henry Hinchcliffe recently wrapped up a successful indoor track and field season at Gustavus Adolphus. Hinchcliffe took first... read more