GMLOS wrestlers miss out on team state meet

The Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland wrestling team surrendered three forfeits as it had its dual season end in a loss to Zumbrota-Mazeppa (12-8 overall) in the Section 1A title match in New Prague Saturday.

The Bulldogs finish their dual season with a 28-5 overall and they will now focus on the individual tournament.

106: Jack Krier (ZM) 19-3 tech. fall over Aiden Quintana (GMLOS)

113: Zayne Novek (ZM) won by forfeit

120: Lucas Schiell (ZM) pinned James Jacobsen (GMLOS) (3:07)

126: Cohen Wiste (GMLOS) 7-1 dec. over Kaleb Lochner (ZM)

132: Ben Murray (ZM) 4-3 dec. over Braxten Wiste (GMLOS)

138: Ashton Macht (ZM) 2-1 dec. over Lucas Winfield (GMLOS)

145: Mason Goodman (ZM) pinned Donavon Felten (GMLOS) (1:44)

152: Rece Voigt (GMLOS) 7-1 dec. over Beau Jurrens (ZM)

160: Daniel Smith (GMLOS) 5-2 dec. over Tanner Mancilman (ZM)

170: Ryan Lexvold (ZM) 7-3 dec. over Corbin Ludemann (GMLOS)

182: Christian Jacobsen (GMLOS) pinned Luke Janssen (ZM) (1:51)

195: Cody Anderson (ZM) pinned Rowan Sween (GMLOS) (0:55)

220: Gabe Tupper (ZM) won by forfeit

285: Ethan Kovars (ZM) won by forfeit