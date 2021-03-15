A little longer wait for spring

Winter isn’t done with us yet.

Monday’s system, which is threatening 5 to 9 inches of snow and placed the area in a winter storm warning, is a stark reminder not to fall for spring-like weather in the month of March.

Plows returned to roads and people broke out the shovels, including Ryjdor Bike store manager Jon Burkhart, who could only smile as he shoveled the snow from the front walk.

The National Weather Service’s winter storm warning is schedule to stretch through 4 p.m. this afternoon with periods of heavy snow, possible wind gusts as high as 31 mph and even a chance of some freezing drizzle.

Around half of the state Tuesday morning was reporting roads in various states of snow cover, including most of the Mower County area that was completely covered, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

On Tuesday, the NWS is predicting partly sunny skies with a high of 37 and sunny skies on Wednesday with a high of 41. Aside from another slight chance of rain or snow Wednesday night, Thursday creeps back up to near 50 under partly cloudy skies on the way to a weekend that gets back into the 50s.