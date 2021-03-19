About 140 COVID cases active in Mower

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,250 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 101 “probable cases,” as of Friday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, about 140 cases are still active in Mower County.

As of Wednesday, March 17, 10,467 Mower County residents, or 26.3 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, while 5,484 have completed the vaccine series, according to the MDH Vaccine Data Report.

Statewide, the MDH reported 502,893 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 16,981 are still active.

As of Friday, 26,578 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 5,478 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 6,771 on Friday. Of those, 4,247 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.