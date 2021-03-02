Active COVID-19 cases drop in Mower

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,047 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 88 “probable cases,” as of Tuesday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, about 60 cases are still active in Mower County, a decrease of about 30 since Friday.

As of Sunday, Feb. 28, 6,739 Mower County residents, or 16.9 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, while 2,831 have completed the vaccine series, according to the MDH Vaccine Data Report.

Statewide, the MDH reported 485,655 cumulative cases as of Tuesday morning. Of those, an estimated 13,185 are still active.

As of Tuesday, 25,826 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 5,329 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 6,490 on Tuesday. Of those, 4,057 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.