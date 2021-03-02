Aimee L. Merrill, 82

Aimee Leone Merrill, 82, of Austin, MN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 28, 2021, surrounded by her beloved family members. Aimee was born August 18, 1938 in Warroad, MN, to Aime and Ruth (Mason) Gauthier. She graduated from Austin High school in Austin, MN. Aimee married Floyd Merrill on July 22, 1956. Together they had 6 daughters. Aimee loved her family and enjoyed time spent together, especially family camp outings where she would play her guitar and sing by the campfire. Aimee loved to read and collect books, and had a great curiosity, and was a talented artist, metal sculptor, quilter, beehive tender, and rockhound. Aimee and Floyd loved gardening and wine making as well together. In retirement they enjoyed being campground hosts at several different State Parks in Minnesota. Aimee will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughters, Yvette Rucker, Sandra (Tazsmonn) Merrill-Hartenstein, Shari (Kenny) Lammey, Carmen (Mike) Neus, Heidi (Jim) Schreiner, and Rebecca (Stephen) Higgins; grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Marian and Linda. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aime and Ruth Gauthier; husband, Floyd Merrill in 2005; sisters, Rita and Peggy; brother, Dennis; and her grandparents.

A private service will be held for family. In lieu of memorials, Aimee would want you to enjoy your family and any interests in the arts you may have. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.