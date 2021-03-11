APS suspends in-person through March 19

Austin Public Schools has made the decision to move to distance learning starting Thursday and lasting through March 19.

In an email to parents Wednesday night, Superintendent David Krenz explained the reasoning behind the move.

“A significant level of COVID-19 is occurring in our contracted bus service, significantly impacting our ability to transport students,” he said. “At this time, all in-person learning will need to be suspended.”

The letter said that in-person and hybrid learning is expected to resume on March 22. It also communicated that, “Extracurricular transportation guidance will be provided by coaches and advisors.”

Kids Korner will also be closed starting Thursday, “and an emergency childcare plan will be communicated with a start date of March 15,” the email said.

Grab and go breakfast and lunch will be available at every site for pick up from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

A significant level of Covid-19 is occurring in our contracted bus service, significantly impacting our ability to transport students. At this time, all in person learning will need to be suspended.



Extracurricular transportation guidance will be provided by coaches and advisors.



CLC, Woodson, and elementary schools will be using the flexible learning bingo card on Thursday and will be in contact with their families about acquiring the necessary materials for this distance learning period.



Kids Korner will be closed beginning March 11 and an emergency childcare plan will be communicated with a start date of March 15.



Grab and go breakfast and lunch will be available at every site for pick up from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

