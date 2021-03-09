Austin girls fall to AL after two week quarantine

The Austin girls basketball team showed some rust as it dropped a 45-39 contest to Albert Lea (5-11 overall, 3-7 Big Nine) on the road Monday.

It was the first game for the Packers (7-4 overall, 5-4 Big Nine) in two weeks.

Austin 16 23 — 39

AL 17 28 — 45

Austin scoring: Elyse Hebrink, 10; Hope Dudycha, 9; Emma Dudycha, 8; Cassidy Shute, 5; Reana Schmit, 5; Olivia Walsh, 2