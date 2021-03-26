Austin man charged for alleged sexual relationship with teen

Salomon Blanco Ortiz, also known as Jaime Martin Martinez, 20, of Austin has been charged with two counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct – victim under 16 years of age – significant relationship – multiple acts.

According to the court complaint, an officer was dispatched to an Austin motel regarding a 16-year-old female runaway who had been located by her family. The officer arrived and found several people at the motel, including a male subject (later identified as Ortiz) who identified himself as “Jaime Martin Martinez” with a State of Wisconsin identification card. The card also included a different date of birth.

The officer spoke with the runaway, who said she was months pregnant and that Ortiz was the father. She indicated her mother had helped Ortiz come to Austin from Mexico and that she had been in a sexual relationship with him for more than a year.

The officer spoke to the victim’s mother, who said she was aware the victim was pregnant but did not know who the father was. When the officer told her the victim said it was Ortiz, she pointed Ortiz out to police. Ortiz was then arrested and transported to the Mower County Law Enforcement Center.

At the LEC, Ortiz was read a Miranda warning through the assistance of Language Line Services. He admitted that he came to Austin from Mexico in 2017 and that he knew the victim. He said their sexual relationship began more than one year ago, when the victim was under 16-years-old. He indicated he knew it was illegal to have sex with the victim.

Ortiz will appear in court again on April 8.