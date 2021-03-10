March 10, 2021

Austin’s Lewis finishes WIAC indoor track and field season strong

By Daily Herald

Published 2:32 pm Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Austin grad Abby Lewis competed for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire indoor track and field team at the WIAC Last Chance Meet this past weekend.

Lewis finished in eighth place in the 3,000-meter run with a personal best time of 10:51.

Lewis, a sophomore, also took third place in the 3000 at the Oshkosh dual meet earlier this season.

