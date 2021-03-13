Awesome Blossoms fall to Maple River
The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team lost to Maple River (17-1 overall, 13-0 Gopher) in BP Friday.
Alex Miller had nine points for BP (6-11 overall, 5-9 Gopher).
MR 32 19 — 51
BP 11 14 — 24
BP scoring: Alex Miller, 9; Chris Naatz, 4; Drew Kittelson, 4; Jacob Naatz, 3; Mitchell Fiebiger, 3; Colin Jordison, 2; free throws: 25 percent (2-for-8)
