Blossoms fall to Bucs
The Awesome Blossoms lost to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 63-40 in BP Thursday.
Mitchell Fiebiger had 16 points for Blooming Prairie (5-12 overall).
WEM 31 32 – 63
BP 17 23 – 40
BP scoring: Mitchell Fiebiger, 16; Drew Kittelson, 6; Colin Jordison, 5; Cole Christianson, 5; Chris Naatz, 4; Jacob Naatz, 3; Luke Larkoski, 1
