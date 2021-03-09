March 8, 2021

  • 41°

Blue Devil men grab 11th straight win

By Daily Herald

Published 7:04 pm Monday, March 8, 2021

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team won its 11th straight game when it beat Minnesota State Fergus-Falls 104-72 in Riverland Monday.

Lajarrion Spinks had 17 points, four rebounds and four assists for RCC (11-1 overall).

RCC scoring: Lajarrion Spinks, 17; Cleveland Bedgood, 15; Dominik Bangu, 14; Derrick Ousley, 10; Deng Jal, 9; Ethan Clavero, 8; Joe Burgos, 7; Keyshawn Payne, 5; Donovan Morris, 5; Abe Scruggs, 4; Trayvon Smith, 3; Ryan Burgess, 3; Jamari Magee, 2; Hallenn Saint Louis, 2

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections