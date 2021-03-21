Blue Devil men run it up on Minnesota West

The Blue Devil men’s basketball team won its 15th straight game when it doubled up Minnesota West 122-61 in Riverland Gym Saturday.

Cleveland Bedgood had 15 points and four assists in 18 minutes for the Blue Devils (15-1 overall).

RCC scoring: Cleveland Bedgood, 15; Jamari Magee, 12; Keyshawn Payne, 11; Deng Jal, 10; Lajarrion Spinks, 9; Dominik Bangu, 13; Derrick Ousley, 10; Donovan Morris, 7; Trayvon Smith, 7; Ngor Deng, 7; Joe Burgos, 4; Hallen Saint Louis, 4; Kendall Wallace, 3; Alonzo Harmon, 3; Ethan Clavero, 2; Ryan Burgess, 2; Abe Scruggs IV, 2; Nafis Carston, 1