Blue Devil men win ninth straight game

The Blue Devil men’s basketball team grabbed their ninth straight win when they beat Minnesota West 89-64 in Worthington Saturday.

Dominik Bangu had 17 points and 12 rebounds off the bench for Riverland (9-1 overall).

RCC scoring: Cleveland Bedgood, 19; Dominik Bangu, 17; Joe Burgos, 13; Deng Jal, 10; Derrick Ousley, 7; Jamari Magee, 4; Ethan Clavero, 4; Hallen Saint Louis, 3; Keyshawn Payne, 3; Lajarrion Spinks, 2; Donovan Morris, 2; Ngor Deng, 2; Alonzo Harmon, 2; Bert Dorcely, 1