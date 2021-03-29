Blue Devil women fall short in Fergus Falls
The Riverland women’s basketball team lost to Minnesota State-Fergus Falls 82-60 on the road Saturday
Megan Shanahan led the Blue Devils (4-7 overall) with 22 points.
RCC scoring: Megan Shanahan, 22; Deaira Keaton, 11; Imani Colon, 11; Cayli Miles, 8; Jade Love, 8
