March 29, 2021

  • 59°

Blue Devil women fall short in Fergus Falls

By Daily Herald

Published 9:27 am Monday, March 29, 2021

The Riverland women’s basketball team lost to Minnesota State-Fergus Falls 82-60 on the road Saturday

Megan Shanahan led the Blue Devils (4-7 overall) with 22 points.

RCC scoring: Megan Shanahan, 22; Deaira Keaton, 11; Imani Colon, 11; Cayli Miles, 8; Jade Love, 8

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections