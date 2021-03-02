Blue Devil women fall to Minnesota West
The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team lost its third straight game when it fell to Minnesota West 77-66 on the road Saturday.
Imani Colon had 25 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils (3-4 overall).
RCC scoring: Imani Colon, 25; Megan Shanahan, 16; Jade Love, 12; Cayli Miles, 11; Sylana Stewart, 2
You Might Like
Hayfield senior picks RCTC for volleyball
HAYFIELD — Hayfield senior Maryx Young is keeping the Viking pipeline alive for the RCTC volleyball team. Young joined a recent... read more