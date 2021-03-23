Bruins move up in the standings with a win
The Austin Bruins moved one point ahead of the St. Cloud Norsemen (13-21-0-1 overall) for fight place in the NAHL Central Division when they beat St. Cloud 4-2 on the road Monday.
Alex Trombley, Walter Zacher, Barrett Brooks and Reginald Millette all scored one goal for the Bruins (12-21-2-2 overall) and Tyler Shea had 28 saves.
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 0 3 1 — 4
SC 1 0 1 — 2
First period
(SC) Logan Kittleson (Blake Perbix, Charlie Skinner) 6:25
Second period
(A) Alex Trombley (Reginald Millette) :44
(A) Walter Zacher (Peter Jacobs, Ben Oakland) 12:31
(A) Barrett Brooks (Trombley, Frank Dovorany) 13:30
Third period
(A) Millette (Trombley, Max Ruoho) (power play) 1:56
(SC) Cooper Gay (Jack Reimann, Logan Kittelson) 14:59
Shots: Austin — 24; SC — 30
Power plays: Austin — 1-for-3; SC — 0-for-4
