Bruins slide back in the standings after loss to Norsemen
The Austin Bruins fell deeper into last place in the NAHL Central Division as they lost to the St. Cloud Norsemen (13-20-0-1 overall) 3-2 in St. Cloud Wednesday.
Austin (10-20-2-2 overall) is now three points behind the fifth place Norsemen.
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 1 1 0 – 2
St. Cloud 1 1 1 – 3
First period
(A) Barrett Brooks (Carson Riddle) 8:18
(SC) Brett Chorske (Ryan O’Neill, Jack Suchy) (power play) 10:51
Second period
(A) Walter Zacher (Travis Shoudy, Riddle) (power play) 9:23
(SC) Brendan Kim (Brett Chorske, Ryan O’Neill) (power play) 18:56
Third period
(SC) Suchy (Chorske) 3:46
Shots: Austin – 25; St. Cloud – 40
Power plays: Austin – 1-for-5; St. Cloud – 2-for-5
