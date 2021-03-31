COVID vaccine clinic to be held Thursday at Austin Holiday Inn

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,360 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Mower County, including 115 “probable cases,” as of Tuesday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, about 80 cases are still active in Mower County.

Kellogg noted that despite nationwide increases in active cases, Mower County has been doing fairly well.

“Fortunately, our county has been pretty stable,” she said. “It’s unfortunate to see what’s occurring in other states.”

A vaccine clinic was held last week at the Holiday Inn. Kellogg said another clinic will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Holiday Inn.

“Public Health will continue to target high risk occupations where social distancing is difficult to do,” she said. “Once our target population has had a chance to sign up for our clinic, we will then open it up to the public so all vaccines are given out and nothing is wasted.”

Kellogg noted that due to some confusion, this week’s clinic will look a little different.

“Unfortunately, someone posted on Facebook that anyone could come to our clinic last week and we had a mob show up for vaccines,” she said. “That is not how we want to run a clinic. We were offering on-site registration for those who didn’t have the ability to sign up electronically. We will not be offering that option this week.”

Kellogg said the sign-up link will be posted on the Public Health website and through Facebook messaging. Their website can be reached at https://www.mowercountyhhs.com/.

As of Sunday, March 28, 13,663 Mower County residents, or 44 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, while 7,014 have completed the vaccine series, according to the MDH Vaccine Data Report.

“Get your vaccine when you have the opportunity and continue to wear your mask,” Kellogg advised.

Statewide, the MDH reported 517,881 cumulative cases as of Tuesday morning. Of those, an estimated 19,778 are still active.

As of Friday, 27,222 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 5,600 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 6,836 on Tuesday. Of those, 4,272 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.