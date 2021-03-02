Education Briefs
Minnesota State University-Mankato 2020 Fall Dean’s List
Adams
Jacob Anderson, Honor List
McKendry Kennedy, High Honor List
Ashlynn Mandt, Honor List
Colton Mandt, Honor List
Grace Mullenbach, Honor List
Austin
Linnea Byers-Sunde, Honor List
Mariel Flaherty, Honor List
Nena Fox, Honor List
David Garcia Raya, Honor List
Skylar Guzman, Honor List
Olivia Johnson, High Honor List
Isaac Kenyon, Honor List
Caylee Meier, Honor List
Matthew Mueller, Honor List
Jazmin Portillo, Honor List
Hannah Rasmussen, Honor List
Madisen Starry, Honor List
Brownsdale
Hannah Pike, Honor List
Dexter
Bret Mathews, High Honor List
Madison Stout, Honor List
Elkton
Travis Russell, High Honor List
LeRoy
Ashley Norby, High Honor List
Miranda Bergan, Honor List
Lyle
Kayla Johnson, Honor List
Racine
Aleya Noben, Honor List
Rose Creek
Taylor Bhend, High Honor List
Laura Bottema, Honor List
Thomas Bottema, Honor List
Autumn Brown, Honor List
Thomas Bustad, Honor List
Jared Landherr, Honor List
Dominique Lenway, Honor List
Drew Lewison, Honor List
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Spring 2020 Graduations
Austin
KayLee Maxfield, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, sociology
University of Minnesota Twin Cities Fall Dean’s List
Austin
Jordyn Aakre, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
Trenton Brown, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
Vy Hoang, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts
Maia Irvin, Junior, College of Liberal Arts
Kiley Kusick, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
Emma Lenway, Sophomore, School of Nursing
Kyle Murley, Sophomore, College of Biological Sciences
Lauren Riskedahl, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts
Emily Sayles, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
Tara Watkins, Senior, Carlson School of Management
Grand Meadow
Andrew Arndorfer, Junior, College of Sci and Engineering
Aidan Eastlee, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Maxwell Jech, Junior, Col of Educ/Human Development
Michael Stevens, Junior, College of Biological Sciences
LeRoy
Reece Alstat, Junior, College of Liberal Arts
Jacob Stephens, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
