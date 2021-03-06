Evie Mohrfeld: A question of our journeys

As I trip through my photo albums, I am finding some photos where I have failed to record information on the back. Some have taken me a while to recognize, but it has been fun reliving our experiences.

I thought it might be a challenge and fun to guess what state, country, special site or day trip and event the pictures might be capturing. No prize, just a challenge to test your memory.

1. Winnebago Industries

2. Summer theater at popular Iowa lake

3. Grotto of Redemption Shrine

4. Seed Savers Exchange

5. Gooseberry Falls

6. Congdon Mansion

7. Fireside Dinner Theatre

8. Steamboat Arabia

9. Harry Truman Museum

10. Buddy Holly tribute

11. Dinner at a milking parlor

12. National Balloon Festival

13. Celebration Belle cruise

14. Polka Fest

15. Cape Cod

16. Little Mermaid on the harbor

17. Large population of hummingbirds

18. Sand dunes buggy ride

19. Drive through the redwoods

20. Country and Opryland music

21. The Glass Cathedral

22. Our Lady of Guadalupe

23. Fish Creek

24. First luxury riverboat cruise (five countries)

25. Excursion to an Embera indigenous village

transported in dugout canoes and joining their lifestyle

as we joined them in dancing on their dirt floors. Our ladies were primped with hibiscus in their hair. Lunch was food from their land.

I will share where these destinations were in my next column. We have been to these sites and we may just be returning to some again in the future.

The Mower County Senior Center remains closed, but plans have been made and we plan to be back on the road again soon. You may also call the Travel Number with questions at 507-438-3946.