Faye Harrington, 91

Faye Harrington, age 91 of Lake City, Minnesota, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, February 27, 2021 at The Bluffs of Lake City in Lake City, Minnesota. Faye was born November 1, 1929 in Austin, Minnesota, the daughter of Carl and Edna (Paige) Nelson. She grew up and attended schools in Austin, Minnesota. On March 4, 1950, Faye was united in marriage to Verner Harrington in Austin. Together the couple had five children. In 1948, she started her career at Hormel Foods and retired in 1978. She enjoyed RV trips, camping, sewing, crocheting, reading, jigsaw puzzles, computer games and watching the Minnesota Twins. Spending time with her family and grandchildren brought her much joy. Faye will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her children, Dan (Molly) Harrington of Edina, MN, Duane (Sherrie) Harrington of Burnsville, MN, Dawn (Mike) Nelson of Lake City, MN, Dean (Lynda) Harrington of Cottage Grove, MN; 18 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Gladys Hertle of Austin, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Edna Nelson; husband, Verner Harrington; daughter, Diane Bawek in 2014; four brothers and two sisters; sister-in-law, Viola O’Conner; aunts and uncles.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 57 people for the service. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at a later date in Lansing Cemetery. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Memorials can be directed to donor’s choice. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.