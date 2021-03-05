Forthun’s double-double lifts Rebels past Grand Meadow
The Southland boys basketball team beat Grand Meadow (6-5 overall) 66-54 in Adams Thursday.
Ethan Forthun had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Rebels (13-1 overall).
GM 19 35 — 54
Southland 25 41 — 66
Southland scoring: Ethan Forthun, 18; Nick Boe, 14; Eli Wolff, 12; Harrison Hanna, 11; Nick Boe, 9; Brendan Kennedy, 2; free throws: 38 percent (8-for-21)
GM scoring: Colt Landers, 22; Taylor Glynn, 14; Jacob Oehlke, 8; Roman Wamrka, 6; Corbin Ludemann, 4; free throws: 57 percent (4-for-7)
