Freeborn-Mower changes name, refreshes branding

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services announced over the weekend that it was changing its name branding during its annual meeting, held virtually.

The cooperative will now operate under the name Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative, a name that the company said better reflects its services.

This was actually the original name of the cooperative until it was changed in 1998.

“Our cooperative has grown, especially since the acquisition of the Alliant Energy in 2015,” said Jim Krueger, president and CEO, in a press release issued by the cooperative. “With the new headquarters facility nearly complete, the timing was right for the name change.”

Along with the change in name and the new facility, the branding has also been refreshed to better reflect the future direction.

“The new look is modern and professional, and includes a new logo, new mission statement, a new website and more,” said Dawn Schroeder, communications specialist.

Since 1936, the cooperative has grown to accommodate more than 2,900 miles of line and services over 21,000 members in nine different counties, but primarily in Freeborn and Mower counties.

Graphic significance

The new graph demonstrates the cooperative provides electricity with a lightning bolt outline. Color is an essential element that defines a brand, so they kept the familiar blues and greens in the logo. Blue represents stability, harmony, quality and trust. In psychology, green is highly connected to nature, energy and growth. In this graphic, the blue fades to green representing the cooperative’s landscape in that they provided power overhead and underground, as well as reflecting the merge of legacy members with acquired members. The graphic also memorializes the former logo qualities, with the three center lines and represents importance for the past, with an arrow pointing down for the future, with an arrow pointing upward.