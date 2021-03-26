Funeral notice: Jeannine B. Buechner, 90

Nov. 24, 1930-March 23, 2021

AUSTIN, Minn. – Jeannine B. Buechner, 90, Austin, Minn., died Tuesday, March 23, in Austin.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 3, at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to American Heart Association or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

clasenjordan.com