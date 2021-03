Funeral notice: Mary Kellogg, 80

July 25, 1940-Nov. 23, 2020

AUSTIN, Minn. – Mary Kellogg, 80, Austin, Minn., died Monday, Nov. 23, in Austin at her home from cancer.

A funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at First United Methodist Church in Austin. Pastor Donna Dempewolf will preside. Masks and social distancing are required.

bonnerupfuneralservice.com