GMLOS Bulldogs advance to Section 1A title match, aim for second straight state berth
The Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland wrestling team moved within one win of getting back to state after it beat Caledonia/Houston 46-22 in the Section 1A Quarterfinals and topped Dover Eyota 42-32 in the Section 1A Semifinals in Eyota Wednesday.
The Bulldogs (28-4 overall), who went to state last season, will take on Zumbrota-Mazeppa (11-8 overall) in the Section 1A title match in New Prague at 4:30 p.m. Saturday with a strip to state on the line.
GMLOS 46, Houston 22
106: Anthony Romero (GMLOS) pinned Braxton Lange (CH) (2:36)
113: Aiden Quintana (GMLOS) pinned Will Allen (CH) (5:57)
120: Brandon Ross (CH) pinned Dalton Pischke (GMLOS) (1:26)
126: Owen Denstad (CH) 5-1 dec. over Cohen Wiste (GMLOS)
132: Isaac Blocker (CH) pinned Braxten Wiste (GMLOS) (2:35)
138: Tucker Ginther (CH) 10-2 maj. dec. over Lucas Winfield (GMLOS)
145: Donavon Felten (GMLOS) 12-2 maj. dec. over Cory Scanlan (CH)
152: Rece Voigt (GMLOS) pinned Bronson Knutson (CH) (1:07)
160: Daniel Smith (GMLOS) pinned Alec Weinbender (CH) (1:53)
170: Christian Jacobsen (GMLOS) pinned Eric Mauss (CH) (0:57)
182: Noah Sayles (GMLOS) pinned Gunner Tolleson (CH) (0:14)
195: Cameron Sneed (GMLOS) over 5-3 dec. over Aiden Goetzinger (CH)
220: Sam Rogich (CH) 11-5 dec. over Rowan Sween (GMLOS)
285: Christian Luthe (GMLOS) 8-1 dec. over Dameriz Davis (CH)
GMLOS 42, Dover-Eyota 32
106: Anthony Romero (GMLOS) pinned Bryce Whitethorn (DE) (1:33)
113: Damon Bye (DE) over Aiden Quintana (GMLOS) (0:43)
120: Bolton Thesing (DE) pinned Dalton Pischke (GMLOS) (5:25)
126: Cohen Wiste (GMLOS) pinned Ngqou Shou Whitethorn (Dover-Eyota) (1:50)
132: Brodie Kellen (DE) 16-1 tech. fall over Braxten Wiste (GMLOS)
138: Lucas Winfield (GMLOS) pinned Jackson Welsh (DE) (0:54)
145: Gavin Gust (DE) 3-1 over Donavon Felten (GMLOS)
152: Rece Voigt (GMLOS) pinned Treyton Thesing (D-E) (0:32)
160 Blake Lehnertz (D-E) over 5-2 dec. over Daniel Smith (GMLOS)
170 Tyler Shea (D-E) 11-6 dec. over Corbin Ludemann (GMLOS)
182: Christian Jacobsen (GMLOS) pinned Aidan Gasper (D-E) (0:25)
195: Noah Sayles (GMLOS) pinned Carson Mitchell (D-E) (1:27)
220: Cameron Sneed (GMLOS) pinned Jackson Duellman (Dover-Eyota) (0:59)
285: Spencer Welsh (D-E) pinned Christian Luthe (GMLOS) (1:27)
Goslee leads Rebels past Spring Grove
