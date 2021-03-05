GMLOS wrestlers fall to Dover-Eyota, top JCC
The GMLOS wrestling team lost to Dover-Eyota 39-28 and the Bulldogs beat Jackson County Central 35-30 in Grand Meadow Thursday.
James Jacobsen and Braxten Wiste went 2-0 with two pins for GMLOS; Rece Voigt and Noah Sayles went 2-0 with one pin, and Cameron Sneed went 2-0.
