March 5, 2021

GMLOS wrestlers fall to Dover-Eyota, top JCC

By Daily Herald

Published 7:03 am Friday, March 5, 2021

The GMLOS wrestling team lost to Dover-Eyota 39-28 and the Bulldogs beat Jackson County Central 35-30 in Grand Meadow Thursday.

James Jacobsen and Braxten Wiste went 2-0 with two pins for GMLOS; Rece Voigt and Noah Sayles went 2-0 with one pin, and Cameron Sneed went 2-0.

