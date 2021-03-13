Grand Meadow girls roll past Schaeffer

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team closed out its regular season as it beat Schaeffer Academy (1-14 overall, 0-14 SEC) 64-19 in Rochester Friday.

River Landers had 19 points for GM (9-7 overall, 9-4 SEC).

GM scoring: River Landers, 19; Sydney Cotten, 11; Kendyl Queensland, 9; McKenna Hendrickson, 5; Gina Stier, 5; Isabelle Fretty, 4; Rebecca Hoffman, 4; Madison Hindt, 2; Kylie Lambrecht, 2; Lexy Foster, 2; Leah Hanson, 1; free throws: 75 percent (6-for-8)