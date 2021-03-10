Hayfield man injured in Wednesday morning accident

A Hayfield man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after his vehicle struck a tree early Wednesday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer was heading east on Highway 30 Wednesday morning when it left the roadway and struck a tree at about 12:12 a.m. at 270th Avenue in Rock Dell Township, Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Hayfield Fire and Ambulance and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene.

The driver, Timothy Wayne McDonald, 44, of Hayfield was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus-Rochester, with non-life threatening injuries.

The report indicated alcohol was not a factor in the accident.