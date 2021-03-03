Hayfield’s Pack puts up a career-high 24 in win over Medford

The Hayfield boys basketball team had to make a slight adjustment to beat Medford (2-11 overall, 2-8 Gopher) 79-54 in Hayfield Tuesday.

The Tigers came out focusing their defense on Isaac Matti and sophomore Ethan Pack stepped up to plate — knocking down six threes en route to scoring a career-high 24 points in the win for the Vikings (11-3 overall, 9-2 Gopher).

Hayfield 45 34 — 79

Medford 20 34 — 54

Hayfield scoring: Ethan Pack, 24; Isaac Matti, 17; Ethan Slaathaug, 16; Easton Fritcher, 11; Karver Heydt, 5; Lucas Hansen, 3; Kobe Foster, 2; Erik Bungum, 1; free throws: 50 percent (7-for-14)