Hayfield’s Watson puts up 31 as Viking girls topple USC
The Hayfield girls basketball team closed its regular season out with a 60-26 win over United South Central (1-16 overall, 0-15 Gopher) in Hayfield Friday.
Kristen Watson put up 31 points for the Vikings (12-6 overall).
Hayfield scoring: Kristen Watson, 31; Josanne Tempel, 10; Natalie Beaver, 9; Alexis Ward, 9; Aine Stasko, 6; Caitlyn Hendrickson, 2; Chelsea Christopherson, 2
