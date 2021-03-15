Helen M. Dixon, 84

Helen Mae Dixon, age 84 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at The Cedars of Austin. Helen was born November 29, 1936, in Port Townsend, Washington, to Floyd and Mabel (Leander) Hackett. She graduated from Aberdeen Central High School in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Helen married Richard Dixon on August 14, 1954, together they had one son. For several years, Helen owned and operated the Creative Touch Craft Store in Austin. She was also active as a singer in The Second Edition and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church choir. Helen and Richard were supporters and volunteers at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center. In her retirement they enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. Helen will be missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Richard and her son, Mark (Paulette); granddaughters, Rachel (Moise) Kabukala and Sara (Charlie) Mosman; five great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Betty) Hackett. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Mabel Hackett; sister, Joyce; and brother, Roger.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at The Cedar’s, St. Mark’s and Mayo Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes all memorials be given in Helen’s name to Mayo Hospice. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.