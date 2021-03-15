Hinchcliffe is running strong at Gustavus
Austin grad Henry Hinchcliffe recently wrapped up a successful indoor track and field season at Gustavus Adolphus.
Hinchcliffe took first in the 3000-meter run with a time of 8:46.98 in a dual meet against St. Thomas on Feb. 26, he finished first in the one-mile run with a time of 4:29.29 at the Saint John’s Triangular on Feb. 13, and he took fifth in the 3000-meter run with a time of 8:57.63 in home dual meet against Bethel on Feb. 6.
