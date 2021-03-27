Jamey Helgeson: Independence can’t wait

New bill in Congress will make home and community based services available to all

As the nation continues to face a pandemic that has put a glaring spotlight on the health dangers facing people living in nursing homes and institutions, members of Congress have unveiled a critical bill developed disability and aging advocates that will fundamentally change how people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and older adults live their lives.

The Home and Community-Based Services Access Act (HAA) is a discussion draft bill that would eventually end waiting lists to receive disability services everywhere and help people with disabilities and older adults access the Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS) they need in order to live at home in their communities with their friends and family, instead of institutions and nursing homes. Today, there are nearly 850,000 people on waiting lists across the country. People with disabilities and their families often wait years—sometimes decades—to access these services.

People with disabilities and older adults often need help with things like working at a job in the community, making food and eating, managing money and medications, and bathing and dressing. These services are only available through a part of Medicaid called home and community-based services, or HCBS.

Many state Medicaid programs have long waiting lists for HCBS. And these lists don’t capture those who may not know there is a list to be on, or what services are available. Why the wait? Medicaid is required to cover health care services, provided by doctors and hospitals, as well as many institutional services, such as nursing homes and long-term care facilities for people with disabilities without any waiting lists.

But states are allowed to treat HCBS as optional – even though they are anything but to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. This is the “institutional bias” in Medicaid.

The bill tackles another decades-long problem – low pay for direct support professionals, or DSPs – the people who provide the services to people with IDD and older adults. DSPs are doing critical tasks that support people with disabilities with taking medications, bathing, eating, getting out into the community, and more. Due to low wages, there is more than 50 percent turnover annually, and the average wage is less than $11/ hour, making it difficult to provide continuity in services, provide a family sustaining wage, and threatening the quality of care. The bill will require states to ensure that the direct care workforce is paid a family sustaining wage.

And finally, this legislation addresses an issue people with disabilities and their families face once they are getting services. Often, they end up stuck in one place, tied to Medicaid-funded services in one state that can’t be transferred over state lines. This lack of portability stops adults with disabilities from moving to be closer to their siblings or other family members, when their parents with whom they live can no longer support them or pass away. It leaves parents and siblings of people with disabilities desperate due to the lack of availability of services and long waiting lists, to get what their loved one need in another state. The problem is particularly hard for military families that move frequently.

The HAA solves these problems by increasing Medicaid funding to states for HCBS, establishing a basic set of services that all states must provide, and providing other tools to help states build the capacity that they need to serve all people who need HCBS.

For more information on HCBS and resources, visit https://bit.ly/31ecABP.

Upcoming Events

• Monday: Virtual Get Up and Get Moving, 3:30 p.m.

• Tuesday: Virtual Grooving to the 50’s and 60’s with Brian Lewis, 6 p.m.

•Wednesday: Bowling League, 4 p.m.

• Thursday: Virtual Crafts with Peggy Young, 4 p.m.

• April 5: Virtual Adaptive Yoga with a Chair, 3:30 p.m.

• April 6: Virtual Game Night, 6 p.m.

• April 7: Bowling League, 4 p.m.

• April 8: Virtual Trivia, 4 p.m.

• April 9: Virtual Minnesota Self-Advocacy Conference, noon to 8:30 p.m.

• April 10: Virtual Minnesota Self-Advocacy Conference, noon to 4:30 p.m. and Spring SO Fit 6 Week Fitness Challenge Check In, 5 p.m.