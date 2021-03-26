Jeannine B. Buechner, 90

Jeannine Beverly (Waldron) Buechner, 90, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away at St. Mark’s Assisted Living on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Jeannine was born on November 24, 1930 in Austin, Minnesota to Victor Roy and Avice Eva (Standish) Waldron. At age 1 ½ Jeannine’s family moved to Albert Lea. She attended Albert Lea Elementary School, and in 1941 returned to Austin for 6th and 7th grade. Her family then moved west to the communities of Port Orchard and Bremerton in Washington State. In the summer of 1946, they returned to Austin and Jeannine finished 11th and 12th grade at Austin High School.

On May 12, 1952 she was united in marriage to Richard Emmons Buechner. Jeannine and Dick lived in Valdosta, Georgia, Las Vegas, Nevada, Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Denver, Colorado. It was in May of 1953 they settled in Austin where they raised their family of three children. Jeannine and Dick owned and operated the Austin Dairy Queen for 17 years.

Over the years, Jeannine was very active in the Austin community. She served as Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star, Past Commander of Disabled American Veterans, and former secretary of the Austin Artist Series.

She was a long time, devoted member of First United Methodist Church. Jeannine was a faithful volunteer and served on many committees including, Administrative Council Chairman, and President of United Methodist Women.

Jeannine and Dick enjoyed traveling the world! They also loved attending their grandchildren’s many activities, from sporting events to choir concerts and every moment in between. At the very center of her life was the love she had for her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Victor Standish Waldron, Rodney Wayne Waldron; sisters, June Avice Waldron, Sybil Marguerite (Waldron) Wilson, Charlotte Faye (Waldron) Larson.

Jeannine is survived by her husband, Dick. Children, Cathy (Mark) Rieber of Santa Rosa, CA, Rick (Elaine) Buechner of Hastings, MN, Mike Buechner of Hanover, MN. Grandchildren, Emily Heinzelman, Erica Kunert, Carly Rieber, Kara Lachner, Jackie Buechner, Nathan Buechner, Brian Buechner. Great Grandchildren, Oliver Heinzelman, Jaxson Estopinal, Graham Kunert, Eva Kunert, Charlie Kunert, Ridley Lachner, Brody Lachner, Jackson Williams, Fritz Buechner. Nieces and Nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org) or donor’s choice.