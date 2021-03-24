Jena DeMoss: Commit to spring clean your ‘diet’

Spring is fully underway, so spring cleaning your diet may be on your mind. Let’s reconsider jumping on the bandwagon of a seasonal “diet.” Rethink that get-fit-quick mentality, as this usually comes with a restrictive diet that doesn’t create healthy or long-lasting behavior change. Deciding to consume healthy foods doesn’t just mean we have to switch to kale salads for lunch. Instead, we should focus on a balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats.

Trying to completely overhaul the way you eat isn’t sustainable, but these tips could help with the long-lasting behavior change you may need for a healthier you.

Think of ways to add more fruits and vegetables to your diet. Adding more fruits and vegetables to your diet will most likely replace a less-nutrient-dense food filling your plate, and will increase your vitamin, mineral, fiber and antioxidant intake.

Staying hydrated is extremely important to overall good health. Simple ways to increase water intake daily can be as easy as adding flavor to your water, investing in a good water bottle, or drinking a glass of water prior to sitting down at each mealtime.

Paying attention to how food makes you feel can have an impact on your health status. Food is energy and nourishment for the body and should never bring guilt. Mindless eating can lead to never satisfying your hunger. Take note of how you feel after eating. You’ll notice healthy eating habits bring you more energy. Make a healthy behavior change just by listening to your body and paying attention to the foods you consume.

Move more! Spring definitely makes us want to be outside – especially living in the Midwest. Don’t find the time to be more physically active, but make the time and make a commitment to move more! Go for a family bike ride, long walk or sign up for that 5k!

Seek out a nutrition expert for professional advice or guidance, if needed. Did you know Hy-Vee Dietitian’s now offer a virtual, easy to follow menu program called Healthy Habits? More info: https://secure.gethealthie.com/appointments/embed_appt?dietitian_id=633926&require_offering=true&offering_id=48085

Don’t think of spring cleaning your “diet,” but instead focus on how you can make healthier eating habits and positive behavior changes for long-term improved health. That is something that can be practiced all year around instead of seasonally.

The information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.