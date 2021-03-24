Julie Haunsperger (Fossey)

Julie R Haunsperger (Fossey) was born July 23, 1956 in Austin, MN. She graduated from Austin High School in 1974 and attended Austin Community College’s RN nursing program. After graduating she moved to Rochester, MN and began working for the Mayo Clinic, St. Mary’s, Methodist and Olmsted County Hospitals. In Rochester she met and married the love of her life, Michael Haunsperger in 1978.

After several moves, the family relocated to Raleigh, North Carolina, in 1993, where she started a new career with Wake County Public School system at Leesville Road High School, retiring in 2018.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years; children, Zachary (Lisa) Haunsperger of Raleigh, NC, Matthew (Megan Elwing) Haunsperger of Dunn, NC, Katie (Tristan) Viana of Durham, NC, Jacob Haunsperger of Raleigh, NC, grandchildren Rowan Viana and Everly Haunsperger; Mother, Lois Fossey of Austin, MN, Sisters- Sandy (Frank) Winn of Colorado Springs, CO, Shelly Krueger of Maplewood, MN, and Brother- Mitch (Amy) Fossey of Lake Elmo, MN. She is preceded in death by her Father, Gerald “Jerry” Fossey and brother-in-law, Craig Krueger.

A celebration of life will be held in honor of Julie, the weekend of July 24, 2021. Details will be made available at a later date. Updates will be posted on CaringBridge.com