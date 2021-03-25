Karen K. Sneed, 68

Age 68 of Minnetonka passed away March 20, 2021 from pneumonia. Preceded in death by parents Donald and Eldora Bertilson. Karen loved all things Minnesota sports, spending all day in the garden, and baking for holiday get-togethers. She was a wonderful mother, neighbor, and friend and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Survived by daughter Sara (Alex) Sneed Miller; siblings Robert Bertilson and Cheryl (Joe) Blais; special friend Terry O’Neill and many nieces, nephews and friends. A private service was held on Friday. A recording will be uploaded to Grace University Lutheran Church’s YouTube channel (https://tinyurl.com/23vh94r7). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the Parkinson’s Foundation.