Kelly wins Austin’s first state swimming title since 2015

Austin senior Logan Kelly won Austin’s first state swimming state championship in six years when he took home a title in the 200-yard freestyle at the Minnesota Class A State Swimming and Diving Meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center Saturday.

Kelly cut two seconds off his seed time to win the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:41.48. Beck/Blake eighth grader Henry Webb took second with a time of 1:42.56.

Kelly finished with a time of 55.08 seconds in the 100-yard breaststroke to take second and James Pan of Breck/Blake took first with a time of 54.16 seconds.

Craig Heimark was Austin’s last state champ when he won the 100-yard freestyle in 2015 and Kelly broke Heimark’s 50-yard freestyle record by swimming a leg of 21.1 seconds in the eighth place 200-yard freestyle relay, which also included Winston Walkup, Kenny Cabeen and Riley Haugen.

The Austin 200-medley relay team of Walkup, Kelly, Joey Hilkin and Haugen took eighth and Walkup took 19th in the 100-yard backstroke.

The Packers finished 12th out of 30 teams with a team score of 81. Breck/Blake took first with a 418.5.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Winston Walkup, Logan Kelly, Joey Hilkin, Riley Haugen) (eighth, 1:39.83)

200-freestyle: Logan Kelly (first, 1:41.48)

200-freestyle relay: Logan Kelly, Winston Walkup, Kenny Cabeen, Riley Haugen (eighth, 1:30.21)

100-backstroke: Winston Walkup (19th, 58.05)

100-breaststroke: Logan Kelly (second, 55.08)