Kittelson posts 30 as Blossoms edge out Hope Academy
The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team beat Hope Academy 67-66 in Minneapolis Monday.
Drew Kittelson had 30 points for the Awesome Blossoms (5-7 overall).
BP 39 28 — 67
HA 37 29 — 66
BP scoring: Drew Kittelson, 30; Mitchell Fiebiger, 13; Colin Jordison, 8; Luke Larkoski, 5; Chris Naatz, 3; Cole Christianson, 2; free throws: 41 percent (5-for-12)
