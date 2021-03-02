March 2, 2021

Kittelson posts 30 as Blossoms edge out Hope Academy

By Daily Herald

Published 10:04 pm Monday, March 1, 2021

The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team beat Hope Academy 67-66 in Minneapolis Monday.

Drew Kittelson had 30 points for the Awesome Blossoms (5-7 overall).

BP 39  28  —  67

HA 37  29  —  66

BP scoring: Drew Kittelson, 30; Mitchell Fiebiger, 13; Colin Jordison, 8; Luke Larkoski, 5; Chris Naatz, 3; Cole Christianson, 2; free throws: 41 percent (5-for-12)

