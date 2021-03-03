Landers’ double double lifts GM over Rockets
The Grand Meadow boys basketball team ran it up on Randolph as they topped the Rockets (6-6 overall) 73-41 in GM Tuesday night.
Colt Landers had an all-round big night as he put up 14 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for GM (6-4 overall).
Taylor Glynn had 15 points for GM and Blake Ludemann added 10.
You Might Like
Rogne’s big night is not enough for L-P girls
The Lyle-Pacelli girls basketball team put up a good fight, but it lost to Spring Grove (5-9 overall, 5-8 SEC)... read more