Letter to the Editor: Hagedorn needs to be accountable to constituents

Have you checked out Representative Hagedorn’s Official Facebook page?

Apparently our congressman doesn’t like to be criticized or questioned about his voting history or want to hear from his constituents.

There have been a lot of unhappy constituents who have voiced their concerns to him on his Facebook page. He filters and hides negative posts. It often says “12 comments,” but there are none to see.

He blocks constituents who persist to get their questions answered.

The congressman seems to be the only elected official who operates his Facebook page this way. What is he afraid of? Can’t he take criticism? Doesn’t he want to hear from his constituents? Will he unblock them?

Congressman Hagedorn represents all citizens of CD1 and should respect and listen to all of us.

If he can’t take the heat, maybe he should get out of the kitchen!

Cathy Buxengard

Deb Meyer

Worthington, MN