Little Cedar Lutheran Church to hold Meatball Dinner

The Little Cedar Lutheran Church in Adams will host a Meatball (Drive-Thru) Dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 18.

For a free will donation, the church will be offering a menu of Swedish meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, coleslaw, dinner roll and a cookie. Funds raised will benefit youth attending the 2022 Youth Gathering.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event is a drive-thru. Attendees will be able to drive up and place their orders, which will be brought to them in their vehicles.

For more information, call 507-582-3185.