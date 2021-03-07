Manyuon sparks Packers to a win over Rockets

The Austin boys basketball team beat Rochester John Marshall (2-11 overall, 2-8 Big Nine) 61-42 in Rochester Saturday.

Emmanuel Manyuon scored 24 points for the Packers (13-2 overall, 9-2 Big Nine).

Austin will host Albert Lea at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The Packers will host three games this week before starting Section 1AAA Tournament play the following week.

Austin 25 37 – 61

JM 18 24 – 42

Austin scoring: Emmanuel Manyuon, 24; Teyghan Hovland, 14; Gage Manahan, 8; Dieth Duop, 8; Jordan Ransom, 4; Okey Okey, 3; free throws: 85 percent (6-for-7)