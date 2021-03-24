Mayo Clinic to light buildings in solidarity with Asian community

Mayo Clinic buildings will once again be recognizing its solidarity with communities by lighting its building by opposing acts of discrimination, harassment and violence against people of the Asian community.

In support of patients, staff, students and the entire Asian community, Mayo Clinic will light these buildings in red and gold on Monday, March 22, beginning at dusk:

• Mayo Clinic Health System sites in Albert Lea, Austin, Faribault and Owatonna, Minnesota, and La Crosse, Wisconsin

• Mayo Clinic Hospital in Arizona

• Mayo Clinic in Florida entrance

• Plummer Building in Rochester

In many Asian cultures, red represents luck, joy and happiness, and gold represents prosperity.

The recent tragic shootings in Atlanta and the rising number of anti-Asian acts of hate since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic go against Mayo’s values and all that it stands for as a place of hope and healing for people across the globe.