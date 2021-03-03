March 4, 2021

  • 32°

Medford hands Hayfield girls a loss

By Daily Herald

Published 9:49 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

The Hayfield girls basketball team lost to Medford (7-3 overall, 6-2 Gopher) 62-49 in Medford Tuesday.

The Vikings (10-4 overall, 6-3 Gopher) committed 27 turnovers and they allowed 22 offensive rebounds to Medford in the loss.

Hayfield 25  24  —  49

Medford 32  30  —  62

Hayfield scoring: Kirsten Watson, 17; Aine Stasko, 14; Natalie Beaver, 8; Caitlyn Hendrickson, 5; Kenna Chick, 3; Josanne Tempel, 2; free throws: 56 percent (10-for-18)

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections