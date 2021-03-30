Minnesota Youth Institute offers leadership opportunities, $1K scholarships to HS students

Deadline to apply, submit research paper is April 12

High school students across the state are invited to submit a paper and participate in the Minnesota Youth Institute (MNYI) on May 17, 2021, for a virtual educational program hosted by the University of Minnesota’s College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences (CFANS) and the World Food Prize Foundation.

At the virtual event, students will engage with leaders in science, policy and industry to discuss the world’s most pressing challenges in hunger and poverty.

In order to participate in the program, students research and write a paper on a global challenge affecting food security. They provide recommendations on how to solve the problem and better the lives of a typical family in another country. Students are then invited to attend a day-long event (typically held on campus, but held virtually this year) and engage in hands-on science immersions.

They present their solutions in roundtables, allowing them to reflect on their unique role in addressing challenges related to agriculture, policy, science, industry, and hunger relief efforts in the United States and abroad.

By participating, 9th to 12th grade students will:

• Receive a $1,000 scholarship to University of Minnesota CFANS

•Present their ideas statewide to experts on May 17

Access other opportunities, such as participating in research fellowships, exploring international internships, advancing to the Global Youth Institute, and more.

The Minnesota Youth Institute is a program of the World Food Prize. The World Food Prize was created in 1986 by Nobel Peace Prize recipient Dr. Norman Borlaug, the University of Minnesota alum credited with saving more than one billion lives.

For their participation, the students are recognized as Borlaug Scholars and are eligible for special scholarships, internships and other professional opportunities, including paid Wallace-Carver Fellowships in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A select few will also advance to the World Food Prize Global Youth Institute, a gathering of more than 1,000 world leaders working to advance food security, agriculture and human development.

The Global Youth Institute was developed to challenge and inspire participating students and teachers to identify innovative strategies to alleviate hunger and to expose students to opportunities and careers in food, agriculture and natural resource disciplines.

High school educators and students interested in participating in the 2021 Minnesota Youth Institute can visit http://mnyi.cfans.umn.edu/ for more information. For answers to questions about MNYI or the research papers, please contact mnyi@umn.edu.